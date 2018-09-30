Popular

There's a Hearthstone pop-up book on the way

You know, for kids.

As far as licensed products go, I suppose pop-up books are no stranger than recipe books. The Hearthstone Pop-Up Book is an introduction to Blizzard's popular life-consuming hobby aimed at children who have yet to be exposed to its version of elves and their weird eyebrows. Here's some product description:

"Take your place alongside the nine major heroes, engage in a stunning arena battle, and enjoy a charming story told with the game's signature wit and whimsy. Unfold each page to reveal a spectacular central pop accompanied by booklets of smaller pops. The Hearthstone Pop-Up Book is a marvel of creativity and paper engineering—and a must-have for Hearthstone fans everywhere."

So now I know professional people in the biz call each section of a pop-up book "a pop", and it's never a bad day when you learn something new.

The Hearthstone Pop-Up Book is being published by Insight Editions, and will be out in November.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
