There's a Hearthstone pop-up book on the way

As far as licensed products go, I suppose pop-up books are no stranger than recipe books. The Hearthstone Pop-Up Book is an introduction to Blizzard's popular life-consuming hobby aimed at children who have yet to be exposed to its version of elves and their weird eyebrows. Here's some product description:

"Take your place alongside the nine major heroes, engage in a stunning arena battle, and enjoy a charming story told with the game's signature wit and whimsy. Unfold each page to reveal a spectacular central pop accompanied by booklets of smaller pops. The Hearthstone Pop-Up Book is a marvel of creativity and paper engineering—and a must-have for Hearthstone fans everywhere."

So now I know professional people in the biz call each section of a pop-up book "a pop", and it's never a bad day when you learn something new.

The Hearthstone Pop-Up Book is being published by Insight Editions, and will be out in November.