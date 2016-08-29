The World of Warcraft: Legion launch trailer warns you'd better not screw this up

Ahead of tomorrow's launch of the World of Warcraft expansion Legion, Blizzard has released the launch trailer, entitled “The Fate of Azeroth,” which leaves little doubt as to the severity of the situation on the ground. Things are bleak—there aren't very many outcomes worse than "All worlds will burn"—but you don't have to worry about where the game goes from here: Blizzard told Polygon that there are still plenty of existential ultra-threats left to throw at players in the future.

Lead narrative designer Dave Kosak compared the return of the Burning Legion to the appearance of Arthas Menethil, the Warcraft 3 villain who headed up Team Evil in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. “He’s such an iconic bad guy," Kosak said. "We were like, ‘Are we really gonna do Lich King? Do we want to shoot that bullet? What are we going to do after Lich King?’ We’ve felt that way before."

"It’s time to fight the Burning Legion," he said. "It’s time. It’s been dangling over our heads for a long time. Let’s just do it and do it right."

