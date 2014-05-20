Popular

The Wolf Among Us: Episode 4 screenshots show the scowls and stares of 'In Sheep's Clothing'

By

I've still not played The Wolf Among Us, because, as with everything episodic, I prefer to gorge on it in a single, sickening display of lavish overindulgence. By which I mean I'm waiting for the series to end. As a result, I'm not exactly sure what's happening in Telltale's latest batch of screenshots, released in preparation for the as-yet-undated fourth episode. Is Bigby angry at the meat—perhaps as part of some shock vegetarian subplot—or is that facial expression reserved for some unseen meat-adjacent character?

If you want to catch up with the series so far, we've previous reviewed Episode 1 , Episode 2 , and, with numerical inevitability, Episode 3 .

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments