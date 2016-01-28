The Witness gallery: sights from the mysterious island
Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.
The mysterious island of The Witness is jam-packed with puzzles, but it's a also fine place to simply wander, explore, take in the sights, and leave the puzzles—especially that one, you know, that one, that damn one—aside for a bit.
If you haven't begun playing yet, I mostly tried to keep the puzzles themselves out of the pictures for this gallery, and there are no images showing puzzles solutions.
Playing The Witness at custom resolutions is a bit of a puzzle as well, and the options menu is one of the more minimalist we've seen in a long while. Luckily, determined players have been digging around for solutions. If you're interested, here is the neogaf thread we followed to set our resolution to 3840 × 2160, which downsampled to 2560 x 1440.
