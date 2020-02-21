The Witcher 3 has generated $50M in revenue on Steam

Revenue from sales of The Witcher 3 on Steam has exceeded $50 million since October 1, 2018. CD Projekt Red announced the statistics in a tweet, explaining that as a result of the success of the open-world RPG the company is now getting 80 percent of any subsequent sales.

Most developers get 70 percent of their sales with the rest going to Valve, but that changes if a game generates more revenue. If a game makes $10 million, the share increases to 75 percent, and a further 5 percent if it hits $50 million, which is where the Witcher 3 is comfortably sitting.

Just last week it was reported that The Witcher 3 sales were up 554% in December, the same month The Witcher's Netflix show released. The game also broke 100,000 concurrent player count on Steam for the very first time at the end of January.

The accumulated revenue from sales of The Witcher 3 on @Steam platform for the period of time between October 1st 2018 and today has exceeded 50M USD. As a result, we are now getting 80% on any subsequent sales of TW3 on Steam.Thank you all for your support! pic.twitter.com/JgNgrrI5h0February 20, 2020

With the amount of buzz about the show, it's not surprising that this has affected the sales revenue for the epic fantasy RPG. Netflix confirmed the second season of the show before the first even hit the screen.