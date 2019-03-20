The Walking Dead: The Final Season concludes next week

Clementine has been dodging zombies and deadline with considerably more dangerous humans since 2012, when The Walking Dead first launched. Seven years later, she's due a rest, which she'll get one way or another later this month. Take Us Back, The Final Season finale, is coming next week. Check out the trailer above.

Pretty grim! They're all grim trailers, of course, but this one just piles it on. The last episode ended on a cliffhanger, naturally, but hopefully this one will offer some closure. I'm not expecting a happy ending, but it would be nice if at least one of them didn't lead to tears. No chance.

See if you can avoid zombie bites when Take Us Back launches on March 26.