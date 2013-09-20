Home Features Indie The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter The Vanishing of Ethan Carter first screenshots: woodlands and goat skulls By Phil Savage 2013-09-20T10:10:34.262Z Comments Shares The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, 01 Dread rating: 7/10 Prev Page 1 of 4 Next Prev Page 1 of 4 Next The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, 02 Dread rating: 7:10 to Red Creek Prev Page 2 of 4 Next Prev Page 2 of 4 Next The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, 03 Dread rating: Breezes Prev Page 3 of 4 Next Prev Page 3 of 4 Next The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, 04 Dread rating: MAXIMUM DREAD Prev Page 4 of 4 Next Prev Page 4 of 4 Next Comments Shares See comments Topics Indie The Astronaut The Vanishing of Ethan Carter