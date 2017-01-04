The Turok remaster now has a level editor

You'd be forgiven for having missed it when it released last year, but Nightdive Studios' Turok remaster is available on Steam (and if you want it, it's currently available for 75 percent less than usual). During the holiday break, Turok received an update adding a level editor, meaning all the crazy scenarios you dreamt of back in the Nintendo 64 era, can now (probably) be achieved.

The video below gives you an idea of how flexible the editor is. You can modify existing maps or make your own, and they'll all be distributed via Steam Workshop. That's good news, because if you don't fancy yourself a level designer but want to play new levels, they'll be easy enough to access.

Check out the video below. I haven't played it yet, but the remaster is currently getting some very favourable reviews on Steam, at least.