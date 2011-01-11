The Trashmaster: a full length movie made in Grand Theft Auto IV

The Trashmaster is a full length film shot entirely in GTA IV using the extensive movie editing tools that were released with the PC version of the game. The film follows the adventures of a garbage man and his secret life as a shotgun wielding vigilante, following reports on the police radio he has in his garbage truck to clean up the street, one crook at a time. You'll find the whole movie embedded below.

The film was made by Mathieu Weschler , and took 2 years to make. The direction is particularly impressive, with an opening shootout heavily reminiscent of the classic bank robbery scene in the cops and crooks thriller Heat. You'll find the 89 minute long film below.

[via Joystiq ]