The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are in Smite now, which raises a lot of questions

Smite is a third-person action Moba about battles between gods and godlike mythical figures. Any thing which has the aspects of a deity is prone to appear in the game. For example Cthulhu, a being which as a Great Old One is technically just shy of a deity proper, appeared in Smite this year.

It was always a risk that by their power to choose what is and is not a deity the developers at Hi-Rez Studios' Titan Forge Games would unleash upon our world a truth which man was not meant to know, but now… now that is a certain thing. Shockingly, this truth has come in a form altogether more horrific than a sanity-shattering cosmic horror.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are gods now, I guess. Fickle and mighty green, shelled masters for our age of nuclear power, televisions, and pizza. Pray—to them I suppose—that they remain benevolent predisposed towards humanity.

Continuing what appears to be a long-term partnership with Nickelodeon, Smite's new battle pass includes skins of Leonardo, Donatello, Rafael, and Michelangelo for other deities. Leonardo is a skin for Osiris, Donatello for Sun Wukong, Raphael for Loki, and Michelangelo upon a Skateboard is Mercury. There are two skins for each turtle, one with a pseudo-realistic modern look and another prestige-track "Radical" skin with a simplified cartoon color palette.

The current Smite battle pass is the Necropolis pass, though I'm sure that the Turtles will make themselves known when the time is right. When the stars are right.

"Will Turtle Power overcome Divine Power?," asks Hi-Rez's official press release. I shudder to think at the answer.