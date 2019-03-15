The Simpsons joins with Riot Games to turn Bart into an esports star

"Esports is mainstream" is rapidly becoming the "PC gaming is not dead" of the new millennium. In case there was any lingering doubt, an upcoming episode of The Simpsons (which is now in its 30th season, holy cow) will see Bart become a rising star in pro gaming, while Homer takes on the role of his coach.

To ensure an appropriate level of "authenticity" in the episode, entitled "E My Sports," the producers consulted with League of Legends studio Riot Games, specifically esports co-heads Whalen Rozelle and Jarred Kennedy, and LCS commentator David "Phreak" Turley. Riot said their participation will help ensure "the experience depicted in the episode was authentic to the players, fans and coaches who compete professionally in League of Legends."'

A tweet from longtime Simpsons writer Al Jean indicates that Bart won't be playing Bonestorm or Super Slugfest in the episode, but a six-player something-or-other called Conflict of Enemies.

.@TheSimpsons New episode Sunday! pic.twitter.com/i2xhQeNQvRMarch 14, 2019

I'm not sure how accurate a portrayal of competitive gaming we can expect from the show that gave us The Boot, but if nothing else Riot's participation could lead to a few fun Easter eggs, and maybe a surprise cameo or two. It could be fun—at least until Lisa ruins everything with her dreary commitment to "reason" and "rational thinking." The episode will air on March 17.