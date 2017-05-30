The Silver Case remaster adds 2 free chapters that 'link the story to its upcoming sequel'

It took Suda51 17 years to bring one-time console-exclusive The Silver Case to PC when he launched a remastered edition late last year. Fraser Brown wasn't entirely convinced the adventure visual novel game has aged well, however Edwin's conversation with the man himself is no less interesting.

Now, The Silver Case PC remaster has introduced two new levels free-of-charge that are said to "link the story to its upcoming sequel".

Written by Suda and Masahi Ooka respectively, scenarios 'White Out' and 'Yami' have been added to the game's Transmitter and Placebo story arcs. New songs have also been remixed for the free update and new graphics settings tied to its movies and images have been installed. The option to switch back to the original visuals remains.

"The two new chapters tie the main story and the upcoming sequel together smoothly by depicting some of the events occur between the two," so reads a statement from developer Grasshopper Manufacture Ltd.

For more from Suda51 himself, I'd highly recommend checking out Edwin's above linked conversation. If you prefer moving pictures, though, this 20-minute documentary makes for good viewing (remember to turn on subtitles):

From now through Wednesday, May 31, The Silver Case remaster is going for £8.99/$11.99 with a 40 percent discount on Steam.