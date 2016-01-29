The Rainbow Six Pro League kicks off in March

Ubisoft, ESL, and Xbox have announced that the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Pro League will begin its first season in March, with the top teams in North America and Europe laying siege to one another for their share of a total prize pool of $100,000.

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege was built from the ground up with competition in mind,” Creative Director Xavier Marquis said. “We’re excited to partner with ESL, one of the biggest names in esports, to deliver a league for Rainbow Six Siege fans to compete and enjoy the game they love.”

The first season will debut at the Intel Extreme Masters competition at Katowice, Poland, on March 4, with eight matches to start the European PC competition. North American and Xbox competitions will start up “in the weeks after." At the end of the season, the top teams from North America and Europe will go head-to-head at a live event, with $50,000 in prize money on the line for both the PC and Xbox finals.

More information about the Rainbow Six Pro League and how to take part in the competition can be found at rainbow6.com/ProLeague, or play.eslgaming.com.