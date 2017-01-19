The PC Gamer Show: Valve news, and a special guest from The Behemoth!

You can find the YouTube videos at the bottom of the page this week!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're joined by Dan Paladin, co-founder and art director of The Behemoth. We'll be doing a live demo of Pit People , and giving out some codes for the game during the show!

We'll also be talking about the Gabe Newell's AMA yesterday and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

We talk about what we've been playing recently. Gabe Newell's AMA yesterday produced some simultaneously juicy and thin bits of info. We played Pit People with Dan! We take your questions from Twitch chat. James gets really into Pit People.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on Part 1 YouTube - Discussion

Watch it on Part 2 YouTube - Pit People demo

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Dan Paladin - Co-founder of The Behemoth