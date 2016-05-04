The PC Gamer Show: Dawn of War 3, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be taking a look at a bunch of newly announced games like Dawn of War 3, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and an action-adventure Star Wars game. We'll also be following up on Romero's Blackroom and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- A follow-up on John Romero's Blackroom being put on pause.
- Dawn of War 3 has finally been announced.
- The next Call of Duty is called Infinite Warfare, and will go to spaaaaaaace.
- It's Star Wars day, and a new Star Wars game has been announced!
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Tom is lost, possibly forever. #BlameTom2016
