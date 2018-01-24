The PC Gamer Show 116: Sea of Thieves, Iconoclasts, and the best new SSDs

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about our time with the new indie action-explorer Iconoclasts, how the PCGers work as a team of pirates as demonstrated (poorly) in the Sea of Thieves closed beta, and what the best SSDs are these days. We close with listener questions as always.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Jarred Walton

Wes Fenlon