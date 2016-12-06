The Overwatch Holiday Event begins next week

The Overwatch holiday event is a go! Or at least it will be on December 13, when the fun gets underway. The important thing is that the rumors are confirmed, we know when it starts, and you're all invited.

There's no word on how exactly we'll be celebrating, but if it's anything like Overwatch's previous themed events, we can expect a presents in the form of new character skins, emotes, voice lines, and other cosmetics. Either way, you'd be well advised to watch your step between now and the big day.

@G27Status Have you been naughty or nice? We're checking our list...December 6, 2016

Oh, never mind.

@CarsonNeedsHelp Overwatch loves you.December 6, 2016

We'll keep you posted.