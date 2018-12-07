The Outer Worlds is a new first-person, sci-fi RPG from Obsidian and the creators of Fallout

Obsidian Entertainment and the creators of the original Fallout are making a new sci-fi RPG, and it's called The Outer Worlds. The Outer Worlds debuted in a trailer at the Game Awards tonight, a week after Obsidian teased its new project . By the trailer's tone, you can tell The Outer Worlds isn't taking itself too seriously: there's poppy music, a mad scientist, and already some of the silliness Fallout designer Tim Cain is known for.

There's definitely a Firefly-esque space cowboy vibe going on, but on colorful, very alien planets—a nice change from a Fallout-style post-apocalypse. Perhaps the biggest takeaway, though, is it's a first-person RPG with guns and melee weapons, despite earlier rumors it was going to be third-person.

We had a chance to visit Obsidian ahead of the Game Awards, get an early look at The Outer Worlds, and talk to co-directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky. Check back in at PC Gamer for a deep dive on Friday at 9:00 am EST.