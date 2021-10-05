The original Ghost Recon and DLC for its sequels are free to keep

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, Ubisoft is giving away the original game, as well as DLC for a couple of its sequels—the Fallen Ghosts add-on for 2017's Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Deep State Adventure for 2019's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. All three are available until October 11 on Ubisoft Connect, and instructions for how to get them are on the giveaway page.

The original Ghost Recon is pretty well-regarded, and in his review back in the day Li C. Kuo gave it a score of 93, saying, "you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of a war movie. One second you're admiring the beauty and serenity of a forest, and the next moment the sky's ablaze with explosions and gunfire, and you're in the middle of the biggest firefight of your life."

From November 2, Ubisoft is giving away free skins for some of the older games. You'll be able to claim gear sets for Scott Mitchell from Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter, Alicia Diaz from Ghost Recon 2, and John Kozak from Ghost Recon Future Soldier.

During a 20th anniversary livestream, Ubisoft announced the next game in the series, Ghost Recon Frontline. It'll be a free-to-play class-based battle royale FPS where teams of three compete to complete objectives and then extract from a wide open map. A launch date has not been confirmed.