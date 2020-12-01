The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti to hit stores tomorrow

Nvidia is finally ready to hit us with the next installation of RTX 30-Series GPUs. In stores tomorrow, Dec 2nd, the long awaited Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti will be coming in at a very reasonable $399 (£369). And, just in time for Christmas.

If you do manage to grab one, you'll also be able to bag a one-year subscription to Nvidia GeForce Now, for a limited time only. Emphasis on the if. Because honestly, hunting for a 30-Series card has started to feel like having a second job at this point.

Way too many of us have been left wondering where to buy an RTX 3080, RTX 3090, or even an RTX 3070 right now. Sometimes it feels like Nvidia is just dangling the carrot. It seems like the only real way to get your hands on one of these bad boys, from the get-go, has been to get yourself a juiced-up laptop, or pre-built machine—unless you're one of the lucky few who managed to snag one on release. For the rest of us, we're all sitting here, asking ourselves whether these elusive cards ever even existed.

Well yes, we can confirm without a shadow of doubt that they do, and we've been testing them out, so you can live vicariously through us. Check out our reviews for the Founders Edition RTX 3080 , RTX 3090 , and RTX 3070 if you're interested.

Alternatively, if you've been waiting for something a little less intense (and cheaper), but something that'll still kick butt at 1080p or 1440p—and even delivers some pretty tasty 4K performance—the RTX 3060 Ti may have what you seek. With its 3rd gen Tensor cores, and Gen2 ray tracing capabilities, the RTX 3060 Ti gives its big-bro in the 30-series line-up, the RTX 3070, a run for its money—for $100 less.

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: the top pre-built machines from the pros

Best gaming laptop: perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

It averages well over 60fps at 1440p in many of the more graphic intensive games of today. So, it seems the RTX 3060 Ti will be the card to see you through until all the 4K hype dies down a bit, and starts to become more affordable.

If you want more information on what to expect from this miniature beast, take a look at Jacob's musings in our RTX 3060 Ti review , where he marks it as delivering "rather stupendous" gaming performance. Scary, even, considering Nvidia's performance trajectory across previous generations. This thing actually outperforms the RTX 2080 Super, a $699 card from the last generation. Who knows what the next generation is going to look like?

But, that's all background chatter right now. Time to focus. Get your online shopping details ready, and your clicking fingers poised if you want to have even a hair of a chance of getting your hands on one.

My silicon senses tell me these babies will be gone in milliseconds.