The Nvidia GTX Titan X costs $999

On Tuesday, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang delivered the keynote address at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference, and during his talk he revealed the price of the new GeForce GTX Titan X: $999. The first GTX Titan launched in February 2013 for $1000.

The GTX Titan X is based on Nvidia's latest GM200 GPU with eight billion transistors. The GTX 980, its most recent top-end card, has 5.2 billion. AMD's current top GPU, Hawaii XT, has 6.2 billion by contrast.

