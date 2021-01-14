The next D&D book goes to Candlekeep for a series of short adventures

Remember Candlekeep? It's where the tutorial of the original Baldur's Gate takes place, a monastic library fortress where you run errands, cure a sick cow, and learn to fight before heading off into the Forgotten Realms. When you return, you need to donate a rare book to be allowed back in even though you grew up there. Those monks are still obsessed with their books, as we'll see in the next Dungeons & Dragons supplement, Candlekeep Mysteries.

It's a collection of 17 short, self-contained adventures for characters of levels 1-16 that all begin with tomes being found in Candlekeep, and are themed around "mystery". As well as the adventures it includes a poster map of Candlekeep and write-ups of its inhabitants.

I ran a bunch of D&D over the internet last year, mostly short adventures to suit the format of our weekly Zoom calls and Discord hangouts. I managed to find enough prewritten scenarios on the DM's Guild and in the D&D Essentials Kit to keep us going, as well as writing a few of my own, but having more to choose from would be a huge help. Candlekeep Mysteries will be out on March 16.

