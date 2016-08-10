The newest Humble Bundle is all about survival

The latest Humble Bundle is all about surviving, which means if you're keen on strategy, resource management and harvesting lots of... stuff, then it may pique your interest. The base level games, available on a pay-what-you-want basis, include sci-fi turned based strategy Tharsis, Early Access fantasy survival game Savage Lands, and the narrative-driven post-apocalypse of Kholat.

While that's a lot to love there for some players, the next tier is arguably the real boon. If you pay more than the average donation (which is currently $5.11) you'll get Rust, Space Engineers and Shelter 2. In my humble opinion, $5.11 for Rust alone is a pretty good steal.

The deal is over here, and elapses in a bit less than two weeks, so... no huge rush, I guess.