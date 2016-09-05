The new Mirage: Arcane Warfare gameplay trailer is a 12-minute massacre

Want to watch 12 minutes of sword-and-sorcery-wielding fantasy heroes getting pulverized in various creative, crunchy ways? If you answered “yes”—and come on, why wouldn't you?—then you'll want to spend a few minutes with the new Mirage: Arcane Warfare gameplay trailer that was turned loose at PAX West.

The video features five of Mirage's six character classes doing battle on two separate maps, a “two-stage team objective map” called Bazaar, and a point capture map called Sunken City. So the narrator says at the start of the video, anyway, and you can see where players are fighting over specific objectives at various times. But the fun mainly comes from watching them get clobbered. It's wall-to-wall chaos, but looks like it could be a lot of fun—in other words, a lot like Torn Banner's previous game, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.

Mirage: Arcane Warfare was expected to be ready for release by the end of this year, but that schedule has changed: The FAQ now says that a public alpha will begin later this month, followed by a “brief” beta in early 2017, and then the full launch. You can sign up for the alpha test at miragearcanewarfare.com.

