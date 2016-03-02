The Necron Overlord is coming to Dawn of War 2: Retribution

Play it first! Test drive the Necron Overlord at the PC Gamer Weekender in London from March 5-6. Click here to find out more.

I used to collect Necron miniatures because, not being particularly good at the strategy part, I could nevertheless make a proper nuisance of myself by not staying dead. So, it's with excitement—and some disappointment that Relic wasn't teasing Dawn of War 3—that I see the Necron Overlord will be coming to Dawn of War 2: Retribution in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

The Overlord will be a playable hero in Dawn of War's The Last Stand mode: three-player horde co-op. He's defined by versatility, battling in the thick of it as an area of effect specialist or from long range.

A character isn't a massive update by any means, but the Overlord will be free to all Dawn of War 2 owners for the first five days from release. After that, he'll be $9.99, but the DLC is accompanied by a free patch that pledges to address longstanding community complaints and add new achievements.

