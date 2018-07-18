The MSI RX 560 is just $100 after rebate on Newegg right now

The RX 560 is at the bottom of AMD's graphics card lineup, but it can still handle older/less demanding games at 1080p (like Fortnite). MSI's RX 560 card is just $99.99 on Newegg right now, after you use a coupon code and a mail-in rebate.

The model in question has 4GB of GDDR5 memory, with a boost clock of 1196 MHz. It has a low profile design, as well as dual fans to keep everything cool. For connectivity, you get one HDMI, one DisplayPort, and one dual-link DVI-D.

You can buy the MSI RX 560 from Newegg. The listed price is $124.99, but when you add the EMCPWEX28 promo code at checkout, it drops to $114.99. Finally, there's a mail-in $15 rebate, dropping the total cost to $99.99.