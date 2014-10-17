The most fabulous fan-made sims
The most fabulous fan-made sims
The Sims community was always going to run with the advanced set of sim customisation and sharing tools built into The Sims 4. The result is a deluge of uncanny facsimiles paying homage to pop stars, Disney characters and the occasional president. There are already thousands of fan-made Sims on the community store ready to become special guests in your households, so we've combed through the masses to find a few of the best.
Star Wars Sims
By SimGuruZephry
Solve all of Lucas' plot holes and inconsistencies by confining his characters to a single house and never letting them leave.
The cast of Friends
By ian8000
There'll be there for you, when the rain starts to fall. And do you know what else? There'll be there for you, when the something something. Um...Clapclapclapclap!
Katy Perry
By PleasentSimmer
She kissed a girl just to try it. Her boyfriend saw and indeed minded, so she told him jokes and danced until he forgot all about it. Manipulative.
Lady Ursula
By simcrazy5
You know, as in Ariel's tentacled step heffalump from The Little Mermaid, but without the tentacles because that would be weird.
Beyoncé Knowles
By GabrielDelforge
Queen B. Sasha Fierce. Beyblade. Beasy Peasy. Beyalzebub. The Unbearable Lightness of Being Beyoncé. Whatever you call her, she has too many nicknames.
Duke Nukem
By phreakindee
Massive arms: check. Douche vest: check. Balls of steel? Unconfirmed.
The cast of The Walking Dead
By Roozz94
What would our beleagured survivors be like without zombies around to drive them to paranoia?
Leonardo DiCaprio
By Gazpachoid
You had our curiosity, Gazpachoid, but now you have our attention.
Vladimir Putin
By Malinelli
It's none other than the man of a thousand holds, President Putin himself. Oh wait that's Bret Hart.
The Teletubbies
By Yogi-Tea
A truly terrifying reimagining of the roly poly wrong monsters. There are people inside there you know. How do they poop?
Hogwarts Alumni
By Raillery-Coule
Just managing those devious Weasley Twins is work enough, but Raillery-Coule makes life 9 and 3/4's harder by throwing Ron, Harry, Hermione and more into the mix.
Lara Croft
By sim2011
Turn the mansion-owning adventuress into a domestic goddess of a modest two-bedroom bungalow. Like Nigella Lawson in cargo shorts.
The Grim Reaper
By mthaox
Now you are become death, destroyer of Sims.
Super Mario Bros.
By Jordi_RDS
You had to expect these portly pipe-botherers to show up at some point, but with realistic proportions they look more like the Chuckle Brothers.
The Beatles
By Magnoliamy0208
It's those lads from Liverpool, famous for tunes such as 'Doobey Doobey Dada' and 'White Album'. Check out their latest hit when you get a chance - sure to be tune of the summer.
Anna and Elsa
By maleficaXD
Refusing to let it go is maleficaXD with this ice-cold homage to the modern day Disney classic.
Nicki Minaj
By marbies
She certainly don't want none unless you got buns, hun. Do you got buns? Then she want some, obviously.
The Big Bang Theory
By semaozturkis
Doesn't it seem as though Sheldon should be taller? Sheldon should definitely be taller.
Mr. Bean
By TheRyanAkers
*don't say rubber-faced don't say rubber-faced* Here he is, the rubber faced - dammit!
Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow
By Alphamaddog
Natasha Romanoff can decimate Russian mob men with head kicks, crack a safe with her eyes closed, and mend a toilet real good.
Faith Connors
By Vesbesit
Get her a nice sofa and coffee table, because after clambering over bleached rooftops and outrunning government goons, Mirror's Edge's sprinty hero will be glad of a sit down.
Disney Princesses
By maleficaXD
From Snow White to Mulan, maleficaXD would make Walt himself proud. Unless you don't own the requisite costume and hair packs and then they'd make him shriek in terror with their bald heads and default near nakedness.
The Scooby Doo Gang
By SimplyMorgan77
Solve mysteries with Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and the other guy. Mysteries like 'who left the dishes in the sink?' and 'when are you going to get your own place you pothead? No, I’m sick of it mate. Honestly, you’re a grown man'. Bonus points for leaving off that asshole Scooby, who in my opinion is the weakest member of the group.
Master Yoda
By Moniliva1
Using the term 'master' might be a tad excessive for this sickly green man in a bathrobe. Do(wnload) or do(wnload) not, there is no try.