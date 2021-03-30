The Medium developer no longer up for sale

Polish horror developer Bloober Team has backed out of acquisition talks with several potential buyers, according to a new report by local outlet Bankier.pl (via VGC).

Bloober, the developer of games like The Medium, Blair Witch and Observer, had reportedly been in talks with over a dozen companies from across the globe. But in a press release sent to Bankier, the studio now claims that it has walked away from talks, feeling any acquisition put it at risk of "losing its overriding strategic objectives."

"At this stage it would be incompatible with the culture of the organisation, and would significantly limit the potential growth of the company’s value in the coming years, especially taking into account the projects implemented and planned," the press release continued.

Bloober Team is currently rumoured to be working on Observer 2, though wider hints from the studio suggest it's been pegged to develop a new Silent Hill (something Andy K would prefer go to Remedy). But thanks to its recent successes, Bloober reckons it now has enough spare cash floating around to start investing in new games from external studios.

"Moreover, the company, having spare financial resources, has the possibility of making investments aimed at increasing its fundamental value."

We rated The Medium quite highly—as did many others, evidently, given that the game recouped its development costs within a few days. It'll be interesting to see what new voices in horror end up financially elevated by that game's success.