Popular

The Master Chief Collection's latest update fixes Halo 2's broken PC port

By

Season 8 spruces up the runt of Bungie's original trilogy.

Halo 2 was never much of a looker. But it certainly wasn't done many favours with the 2007 Vista port, whose many visual bugs carried over into the Master Chief Collection. But with this week's Season 8 update, Halo 2 is finally a somewhat nicer looking game—though I'd still rather play the Anniversary remaster.

Like Halo: Combat Evolved before it, the MCC inherited legacy issues from Halo 2's prior PC port. And like the first game, 343 has finally gotten around to fixing those issues in this week's update. The above comparison video from YouTuber GeneralKidd runs through many of the visual issues, from the lack of cross-fades (and sometimes shadows altogether) in cutscenes to a more general "flat" look to the game's colours and lighting.

It's not only visual issues that have been corrected, either. In one case, the remaster managed to accidentally flip a Wraith tank, leaving it upside down with a helpless Brute standing on top of it. Other YouTubers have noticed that the corrections aren't just restricted to Halo 2, either, with Halo 4's cinematics also getting some love.

Dropping earlier this week, Season 8 may well be the last seasonal update the MCC ever gets. But it's a good season to end on, garish medieval armours notwithstanding. A new map reimagines the Halo 2 arena Turf for Halo 3, and expands the custom game pool to include the first and third game. Sadly, Flood Firefight has been delayed a little longer, but ODST's PvE mode has nevertheless been beefed up with more customization options.

Most exciting of all, Season 8 introduces a full suite of modding tools for Halo 2 and 3. 343 might be done with the MCC for the most part, but here's hoping this paves the way for a thriving scene of new maps, modes and custom campaigns for years to come.

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time—and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and having herself developed critically acclaimed small games like Can Androids Pray, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She's also played for a competitive Splatoon team, and unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.
See comments