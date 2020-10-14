The Mass Effect remaster is looking real after receiving a rating in South Korea

The rumoured Mass Effect HD remaster has become a bit more tangible now that the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has just rated Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

VentureBeat reported on its existence back in May, but EA has kept it zipped since then. As is so often the case, though, a publicly available rating has given it away.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is included in a large list of games that have recently been classified in South Korea (cheers Gematsu). You can download the list from the website, and you'll find it listed at 52. With just a single rating, it suggests that the games will be collected rather than available individually, which isn't surprising.

A recent attempt to replay the trilogy has convinced me it could do with quite a bit more than an HD makeover. Mass Effect 3 was lauded for big improvements to the action, but now it feels just as unsatisfying as the rest, with none of them having particularly engaging fights—just ones I wish I could get through faster. It was actually after facing wave after wave of Cerberus goons in Mass Effect 3 that I finally packed it in, killing my replay.

Some combat tweaks and a shiny upgrade, though? I'd consider making a new Shepard for that. With EA still not spilling the beans, however, we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out the extent of the remaster.