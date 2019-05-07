The 'leaked' screenshots of the next Assassin’s Creed game are super fake

A purported leak that provides details on the next Assassin’s Creed game has been making the rounds on 4chan and ResetEra for the last day or two. It’s even accompanied by several off-screen screenshots that portray a Viking-themed setting and characters. But as is often the case with these things, it’s fake.

As some sharp-eyed ResetEra members determined, the screenshots included with the “leak” actually show assets found in the Unity Store. In particular, one scene is clearly set in a free environment called The Blacksmith, which was created by Silvia Rasheva to make a short film of the same name.

Here’s one of the “leaked” screenshots, along with a shot of The Blacksmith free Unity asset.

Even if the forum members hadn’t unearthed this connection, there’s no escaping the fact that the supposedly leaked screenshots look really bad, especially in comparison to Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed: Origins. They look bad compared to the original Unity assets they’re using, in fact. That’s a bit of a red flag, especially when the leak is claiming the next Assassin’s Creed will be a “cross gen” title.

There were other red flags as well. The leak claimed the next Assassin's Creed world map will be split up into kingdoms that encompass all of Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Even given the size of Odyssey's sprawling map, that is absurdly large.

It’s certainly not out of the question that we’ll learn more about the next Assassin’s Creed through leaks—that seems to be the usual way of things these days—but this one is just bogus.