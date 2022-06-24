The latest Windows 11 update fixes game crash woes for some users

Audio player loading…

An optional Windows 11 update (opens in new tab) addresses a handful of issues for some users who are experiencing game crashes or are unable to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 11. It's part of the June 2022 monthly updates for Insiders, who can check out the fix before it's released en masse on July 12th for all.

According to a blog post from Microsoft, the update "addresses an issue that might prevent you from upgrading to Windows 11 (opens in new tab) (original release)." The post also notes that what's preventing the upgrade isn't a device eligibility issue but related to certain operation timings in the OS.

The next big fix takes care of issues that cause some games that use the XAudio API in order to play sound effects to crash. The most notable games that use XAudio are Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, though there are some other big names like Doom and Street Fighter 5.

The rest of the updates include:

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from playing video clips in some games.

Addresses an issue that causes certain games to stop working if they use certain audio technology to play sound effects.

Addresses an issue that prevents Bluetooth from reconnecting to some audio devices after you restart the devices.

Changes the name of the Your Phone app to Phone Link on the Settings page.

Addresses an issue that causes the Microsoft Surface Dial customization settings page to stop working.

Addresses a known issue that might prevent you from using the Wi-Fi hotspot feature

Since the update is optional, to install you should head to Settings on Windows 11 -> Update & Security -> Windows Update. In the optional updates available area, you’ll see the link to download and install the update.