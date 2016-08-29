The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker: a "Lovecraftian FMV murder mystery"

The surprise renaissance of the FMV adventure continues with *deep breath* The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, a game whose premise gets more intriguing by the word. That's because Dekker is a "Lovecraftian FMV murder mystery", missing only 'roguelike' and 'open world' on the modern gaming checklist.

It's a game about interviewing people, Her Story-style, but with six suspects instead of one, and with 1629 video responses to Her Story's 271. (Not that more is necessarily better, of course.) There's also this:

"You are a therapist, tasked with treating the unusual patients of the recently deceased Doctor Dekker. All six patients are suspects in his murder, but nothing is what it seems.

"Using keyword-based questions which unlock FMV responses, you’ll explore the shadow reality that your patients inhabit—a world full of X-Files strangeness and horrors that go bump in your head.

"Can you uncover who killed Doctor Dekker without losing your own mind?"

The killer will be chosen at random at the start of each game, the Greenlight page reveals, while also making it clear that you play as a therapist, not a detective, so you'll get better results if you don't treat your patients like murder suspects.

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker will release sometime next year. (Thanks, NeoGAF.)