The Humble Very Positive Bundle features eight 'very positive' games (and bonuses) for $10

The latest bundle features Crashlands, Stephen's Sausage Roll, They Bleed Pixels, and more.

As game bundle names go, the Humble Very Positive Bundle does not exactly roll off the tongue. But it brings together a very decent, very inexpensive collection of games that all have one thing in common: A "Very Positive" user rating on Steam.   

For the $1 minimum (to unlock Steam keys), you will get Super Mega Baseball: Exta Innings (90% positive), The Deadly Tower of Monsters Special Edition (90% positive), and They Bleed Pixels (88% positive). Surpass the average, which at the moment is a little under $6, and you'll add Hacket (93% positive), Crashlands (90% positive, and also my personal favorite of the bunch), and UnderRail (88% positive). And finally, at $10 or more, you'll also get Stephen's Sausage Roll (99% positive) and Curious Expedition (89% positive). 

Paying at least $1 will also get you a coupon for 10 percent off a new Humble Monthly subscription and the Deadly Tower of Monsters soundtrack; the UnderRail soundtrack is the beat-the-average bonus. Charities this time around are the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and SpecialEffect, a UK-based charity dedicated to helping people with disabilities access and enjoy videogames. 

The Humble Very Positive Bundle is live now and runs until May 16.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
