The Humble Store kicks off a 2K Games sale and Valentine deals

The Humble Store is having a week-long 2K Games sale, featuring deals on some of the publisher's biggest games, a few classics you may have missed, and one or two that probably don't fit into either category—but I'm not here to judge. I will, however, make a few suggestions.

The Civilization 6 Digital Deluxe edition , which includes the game, six DLC packs, at the 25th Anniversary Digital Soundtrack - $40 (50 percent off)

BioShock: The Collection, including BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite - $20 (67 percent off)

XCOM 2 Collection, with the base game, War of the Chosen, and four DLC packs - $50 (50 percent off)

Borderlands 2 Game of the Year Edition - $9 (78 percent off)

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, which I still think is a pretty cool take on the series - $4 (80 percent off)

Spec Ops: The Line - $6 (80 percent off)

XCOM: Enemy Unknown, which is excellent - $7.50 (75 percent off)

If romance is more your thing, there's also a Valentine Sale underway. Which isn't to say that you can't find romance in Duke Nukem Forever—again, no judgment here—but these games are a little more focused on the matter at hand.

Ladykiller in a Bind - $13 (33 percent off)

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator - $10 (34 percent off)

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $6 (60 percent off)

Last Day of June - $12 (40 percent off)

About Love, Hate, and the Other Ones - $1 (90 percent off)

Hatoful Boyfriend - $2.50 (75 percent off)

I Am Bread, which I am throwing in to see if you're still paying attention - $3 (75 percent off)

The Humble Store's 2K Games sale runs until February 15, while the Valentine sale is yours until February 16.