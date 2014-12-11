The first Evil Within DLC will arrive early next year

Bethesda Softworks has announced that the first DLC release for The Evil Within will be arrive in early 2015. Entitled The Assignment, the new content will be the first of two DLC expansions focusing on Juli Kidman, the mysterious partner of Detective Sebastian Castellanos.

"We approached the DLC from the perspective that, while Juli is enigmatic during the main game, there were additionally lots of other mysteries about the world and the characters that could be cleared up or hinted at by playing as her. She is a character who seems rather 'aware' of her situation, after all," John Johanas, the game director of The Assignment, explained on the Bethesda Blog.

"Early on, we listed the things that we wanted to answer and ones we wanted to keep open and worked around that. We definitely leave some of the mysteries open, but I feel we shed a lot of light on the lore of Ruvik, STEM, and the characters while asking (and answering) a whole new set of questions regarding Juli and her mission."

Johanas said the two sections of the original game that had the greatest impact on the DLC are chapter five, "where you were trapped in a very oppressive are of the game and the horror element was at its strongest," and chapter nine, which was more about exploration and solving puzzles to uncover more of the story behind the game. Juli is also "much livelier" than Sebastian, so there will be more banter and commentary during play.

The Assignment will be the first of three DLC releases included in The Evil Within season pass, which goes for $20. Individual DLC pricing and a specific release date have not yet been set.