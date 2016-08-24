The first Deus Ex: Mankind Divided patch addresses "critical issues"

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided has stumbled a bit out of the gate, with early reports of technical and performance problems leading to an ugly-looking “mixed” review scene on Steam. In response, Eidos Montreal has pushed the first patch out the door, which “focuses on critical issues users ran into immediately following release.”

The patch should be applied automatically the next time you fire up DX, but if for some reason it doesn't, you may need to either restart Steam or manually find and install the update from the Windows Store. It addresses the following issues:

Fixed crashes caused by third-party programs interfering with the game

Fixed crash that occurred after viewing the intro videos

Fixed issue that could cause a crash at the end of the Prague intro scene

Fixed mouse invert setting not being displayed correctly in the options menu

Eidos said the update should improve things for all players, but if you happen to run into problems with it, the previous build (524.6) has been made available on Steam so you can revert. The studio also repeated its warning from earlier today that at least some of the performance complaints it has received are not caused by problems with the game, but by unrealistic expectations.

“We are seeing people reporting performance issues when playing the game on Very High/Ultra settings with MSAA set to 2x, 4x, or 8x. We would like to emphasize again that these options are very demanding,” it wrote. “We recommend everyone that is running at recommended spec or higher to start with the High Preset and MSAA turned off, and then tweak the options to optimize your experience.”

Eidos expanded on that, and its earlier recommendation about cranking things down a bit, in a lengthy forum post explaining the game's graphics options and the impact they have on performance that you can dig into here.