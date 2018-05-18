The first 4K HDR monitor with G-Sync is available to preorder for $2,000

We've been waiting for Acer to release its Predator X27 monitor for more than a year now, and it's finally here. Or at least it will be soon—it's listed for preorder on Newegg for $1,999.99 with a "low price guarantee" and is scheduled to release on June 1.

That's a hefty price tag for sure, though perhaps not as high as some might have expected. What makes this monitor unique is that it's the first 4K HDR display with G-Sync support. It also has a fast 144Hz refresh and ticks a few other boxes that we like to see on a higher end display.

Such as what, you ask? For one, it has a peak 1,000 nits brightness rating (and 600 nits typical). Many HDR monitors don't get anywhere near as bright. Not that you'd want to run a monitor at an eye-searing 1,000 nits for an extended period of time, but being able to hit that level can improve HDR visuals.

This is also a quantum dot display with a rated 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. What that effectively means is it's able to accurately reproduce colors, which is an important consideration for prosomers who dabble in professional photography and graphics work.

Still, it's an expensive monitor, even with all that it has to offer. That comes with the territory of being an early adopter of technology. As time goes on we expect to see more 4K HDR displays with G-Sync—Asus has a similar monitor in the works as well—and eventually better pricing.

In the meantime, you'll have to bring a big bankroll to play on this thing. It also requires some serious GPU horsepower if you plan on pushing a 144Hz refresh rate in 4K. That said, Nvidia is prepping a new round of graphics cards, with its next-generation GeForce GTX 1180 (or 2080) rumored to launch in July.

