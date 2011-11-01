The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim trailer shows dragons fighting dragons! Also a bear

[VAMS id="js14QnRmFu2kN"]

The latest "behind the wall" Skyrim trailer gives us a behind the scenes look at the behind the scenes video that will come with the Collector's Edition. But never mind all that, there's a moment towards the end that shows two dragons fighting each other . And there's some beautiful shots of the townships and fortresses tucked into Skyrim's vast, snowy crevices. There are 315 individual areas according to one of the devs in the video. We can't wait to loot all of them. And then loot them all again as a different character. And then bring up each object in Skyrim's 3D object viewer and slowly rotate them going "oooh!" Skyrim is out next Friday.