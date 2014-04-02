The Elder Scrolls Online screenshots: maxed settings at 7680x1440 on LPC

The Elder Scrolls Online is currently live for those who preordered, and what better way to celebrate than with ridiculous screenshots from the Large Pixel Collider? We took a trip through Tamriel that spanned three 1440p monitors, using the LPC's four Nvidia GTX Titans to take some gorgeous panorama shots from the game. Here are some of our favorites.

We're currently prepping our review coverage for Friday's official launch, but you can watch and read our impressions from ESO's beta, or—if you're already playing—check out our favorite mods and tweaks.

Click the screenshots for the full resolution, uncompressed, 10MB+ images: