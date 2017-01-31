The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is coming in June

It turns out that the dataminers who discovered the Morrowind map hidden in The Elder Scrolls Online last month were on to something. Bethesda just announced as part of a livestream that The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, a "sweeping adventure" through the strange, magical land of Vvardenfell, is scheduled for release on June 6. And in fine Elder Scrolls fashion, the fate of the world once again comes down to you: "Morrowind is in dire peril and it’s up to player heroes to help Vivec, the legendary warrior-poet and Guardian of Vvardenfell, solve the mystery of his mysterious illness, regain his strength—and save the world from ultimate destruction."

Vvardenfell will be the largest zone added to TESO since it was released, and will feature the same "geographic footprint" and primary points of interest as the original Morrowind—including a city of Vivec that, since this game takes place roughly seven centuries before the events of Morrowind, is still under construction. New players can begin their adventures in Vvardenfell without having to complete other TESO content first, while the level-scaling introduced in last year's One Tamriel update means veterans who head to the island will have level-appropriate content waiting for them right from the start.

The expansion will also introduces TESO's first new class, the Warden, who wields "nature-based magic" and is backed up in fights by the War Bear, a powerful new animal ally. There will also be a new PvP mode included called Battlegrounds, which features 4v4v4 fights in arena-like environments in the Ashlands.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind includes The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited base game and will sell for $60, or it can be had as an upgrade for existing players for $40. A digital collector's edition with various bonus bits like a grey War Bear, an armored horse, and Morag Tong customizations is also available as an upgrade or standalone purchase, as is a $100 physical collector's edition that comes with all of the above plus a Dwarven Colossus statue, map of Morrowind, and an illustrated journal of Naryu, a Morag Tong assassin. Preordering any edition will also get you the Discovery Pack, with various in-game bonuses including an exclusive Warden costume and a Vvardenfell treasure map.

