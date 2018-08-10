The Elder Scrolls: Legends' next expansion will feature the Daedric Prince of Madness

Today's QuakeCon keynote was heavy on big guys with big guns, but sandwiched between all the gunfire and gibs was a quick, almost off-hand announcement of the next expansion to Bethesda's CCG The Elder Scrolls: Legends, called Isle of Madness.

Just announced: Isle of Madness will be the next story expansion for #TESLegends! pic.twitter.com/Npk1CTaDB7August 10, 2018

Elder Scrolls RPG veterans may recognize that title as a reference to the Shivering Isles, home of Sheogorath, the Daedric prince of madness, and also the title of (and setting for) the second expansion to The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. (The picture in the tweet may have given it away, too.) And yes, the Mad God has come to play: "Wabbajack in hand, his brand of unpredictability tinges not just the quests you’ll encounter, but also the cards you earn for your Collection," Bethesda said.

This isn't the first time Sheogorath's presence has been felt in the Elder Scrolls: Legends: The Madhouse Collection and Mad Prince Pack were released for the game in late 2016. But those were strictly card sets, while Isle of Madness is a full-on story expansion, similar to Fall of the Dark Brotherhood or Return to Clockwork City.

Details on how exactly Sheogorath will influence the TESL cards won't be revealed for awhile, but I expect it'll be weird. Wabbajack!