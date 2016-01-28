The Division Season Pass includes three expansions and some freebies

Ubisoft says it has a “complete post-launch plan” for Tom Clancy's The Division, the upcoming open-world RPG/shooter, which includes free updates, new features, and a trio of “major expansions” that will make up the Season Pass.

The first expansion, Underground, “opens a new territory to players as they explore the uncharted underworld of New York City.” I'm guessing subways will be involved somehow. The second, Survival, turns the entire map into a Dark Zone—Dark Zones being the competitive PvP element of the game, which stands separate from the main campaign and has its own progression system. Finally, there's Last Stand, details of which will be announced later.

Owners of The Division Season Pass will also unlock a sawed-off shotgun sidearm and receive “exclusive” outfits and weapon skins, and get special “monthly benefits” like special content drops and events. The cost of the Season Pass wasn't revealed, but the standard edition of the game is $60/£40, while the Gold Edition, which includes the Season Pass, is $100 and apparently not available on Steam in the UK, for some reason. Game has it for £65, though.

Tom Clancy's The Division comes out on March 8, but we've got some early impressions of the PC edition that you can dig into here.