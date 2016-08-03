The Division film is definitely happening, Jake Gyllenhaal confirmed to star

Following unconfirmed reports in June, Ubisoft has announced it is developing a film adaptation of The Division – and it will star Jake Gyllenhaal (pictured above) and Jessica Chastain. The project will be a collaboration between Ubisoft Motion Pictures, Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories production house, and Chastain's Freckle Films.

As far as new information goes, that's it I'm afraid. No release window was provided, nor any indication as to when the film will go into production. It's likely to be a way off, though. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed film adaptation is set to hit cinemas on December 21, and given the pedigree behind it , there's every chance it'll be a decent film.

“Attaching Jake and Jessica is part of our development philosophy of working closely with top talent from the earliest stages to collaborate on a high quality film,” Ubisoft Motion Pictures VP Matt Phelps said in a statement.

Though there's not yet any word on how the narrative will play out in the adaptation, a novel tie-in did release earlier this year in the form of The Division: New York Collapse, written by Alex Irvine.