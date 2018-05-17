The Division 2 will release within the next 12 months, Ubisoft confirms

The Division 2 will release within the next year, Ubisoft has confirmed.

The sequel to online multiplayer shooter The Division was announced in March without a release window, but in a financial report released today Ubisoft said it would be out in the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ends next April. Less than 12 months to wait, then.

In the same time period, Ubisoft will also release The Crew 2 and an "unannounced franchise title", which is intriguing. I suspect we'll find out more at E3 next month.

In total, the publisher expects to sell 19 million units of those three games within the next year.

We still know very little about The Division 2. In March, the PC Gamer team talked through what they wanted to see from it, which is worth a read through. Ubisoft has promised to spill the beans at E3.