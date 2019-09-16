The Dino Crisis fan remake's new trailer shows off its scaly stars

The Dino Crisis fan remake finally has dinosaurs. We got a glimpse of the Unreal Engine 4 project back in July, but only some corridors and a very ominous security system. In the latest trailer, which you can watch above, it's starting to look more like a game instead of a map.

It's a work-in-progress, and there are a few oddities like the wonky depth of field and the fact that Regina appears to be 7 feet tall, but it's come a long way in the last couple of months. Expect more footage to be uploaded soon.

With the first game's 20th anniversary passing and nothing new in sight, I'm really hoping this is one fan game that gets finished. The Dinosaurs deserve it, too. When was the last time they got to be scary? Even Chris Pratt can outsmart them.