The Darkness 2 trailer tells the story so far, features horrible evil arm assassination

The new trailer for the Darkness 2, spotted on Blue's News , gives us a full recap of the horrible things that happened to Jackie over the course of the first game, which is nice, because the first game didn't come out on PC. It's your classic happy go lucky boy meets supernatural entity tale, really. Boy meets evil entity, boy is possessed by supernatural entity, grows evil arms, goes on rampage to avenge girlfriend and lives happily ever after. It looks as though the sequel will be even more violent than the first game, and will let us dual wield machine-guns and demonic arms. It's due out next February.