The Crew 2 is free to play this weekend

Honesty compels me to begin by noting that The Crew 2 is not great. We slapped it with a 55/100 review ("The driving simply isn’t as fun or refined as it should be") and called it "an unremarkable PC port of a lackluster racer" a few weeks later. But we also held out hope that it could get better with a few well-considered updates.

Has it? I don't know. But if you're interested in finding out, you can play it for free this weekend.

Starting at 12 am PT/3 am ET on September 27, The Crew 2 will be open to all on Uplay. The free weekend includes the full version of the game, with all maps, vehicles, and events, for "the full experience." Any progress you earn will carry over to the full game if you buy it, and it's also on sale right now for 45 percent off. (Just on Uplay though, not Steam.)

The Crew 2 free weekend preloading is live now at ubisoft.com.