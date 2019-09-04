The Camarilla are coming back in Bloodlines 2

In vampire society, the Camarilla represents institutional power: It's sophisticated, high-priced, and likes to keep things quiet, low-key, and behind closed doors. Boardroom types, in other words, which makes the faction a natural fit for the big-money, high-tech corporate setting of Seattle in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

The head of the Los Angeles Camarilla in Bloodlines, Prince Sebastian LaCroix, instigated the events that led into and through the game; in Bloodlines 2 the Camarilla boss is Prince Alec Cross, a skilled negotiator and strategist who doesn't claim complete control over the city, but has managed to keep other factions from aligning against him. It also sounds like he'll be a little less nakedly ambitious than LaCroix: His chief priority is keeping the peace so that business can thrive.

The Camarilla faction has three defining characteristics:

Power Players - Very few cities boast a vampire elite as wealthy as Seattle. In these refined circles, your true worth shows in how you much control your money has bought you.

- Very few cities boast a vampire elite as wealthy as Seattle. In these refined circles, your true worth shows in how you much control your money has bought you. The Ivory Tower – Seattle’s Camarilla is caught up in a vicious political dance the likes of which is rarely found outside the Fortune 500: The words of your superiors are law; the wants of your subordinates are dust; and every move of your peers must be observed for threats, or signs of weakness.

– Seattle’s Camarilla is caught up in a vicious political dance the likes of which is rarely found outside the Fortune 500: The words of your superiors are law; the wants of your subordinates are dust; and every move of your peers must be observed for threats, or signs of weakness. The Long Game – After 20 years at the top, every member of Cross’ faction is still very aware of being the city’s biggest target. So far, they’ve managed by doing anything to stay one step ahead, by exercising caution where it’s warranted, and by never tolerating mistakes among themselves.

Unsurprisingly, the Camarilla stronghold is a glass-and-steel tower, much like it was in the first game.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

The Camarilla will compete with the Pioneers in Bloodlines 2, as well as three other factions that have yet to be revealed. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is scheduled to come out in March 2020.