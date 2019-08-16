The Borderlands YouTuber being investigated by 2K no longer has a channel

Last week, Borderlands 3 YouTuber SupMatto told viewers that private investigators interviewed him about leaks from the upcoming game. SupMatto said he shared the information but had just stumbled across it. 2K and parent company Take-Two claim otherwise and that they'd been investigating him for nearly a year.

This resulted in a hashtag sprouting up, calling for people to boycott Borderlands 3, while SupMatto decided to take a break from posting videos and deactivated his Twitter account. His YouTube channel remained, but that's no longer the case.

SupMatto's channel was hit with seven copyright strikes after his last video on leaked Borderlands 3 details, but most of them were overturned and his videos continued to be available. Visiting his channel today, however, you won't find anything. After SupMatto recorded the video regarding the investigation, more copyright claims were made by 2K, allegedly ending up at more than 100 before his channel disappeared.

Before he took a break, SupMatto said he'd think about returning next month, but he'd lost his enthusiasm for Borderlands and making videos.

"I don't know if I want to play the game. I don't know if I want to make videos. I don't know where I'm gonna be at," he said, "I haven't been keeping up with anything, I haven't even watched the new character trailers. I'm still stoked for characters like FL4K and stuff, I just think I've been too close to the source for too long. I just need to step away from Borderlands, man."

2K claims that his actions were illegal and were "negatively impacting the experience of other content creators and our fans" because the details were incomplete or untrue. People are ravenous for leaks, though, so those fans don't seem very impressed with the way the publisher has handled things.

